The 2021 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards are taking place on June 22.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers will honor Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice as this year’s Voice of The Culture Award recipients.

ASCAP, announced Tuesday in a press release that the hitmaking producers Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice will receive the prestigious ASCAP Voice of The Culture Award to kick off the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards on June 22.

Advertisement

The special award will recognize their achievements as creators of Verzuz and Club Quarantine, two virtual events that became touchstones of the culture. Celebrating the legacy and life of black artist. All while empowering us through music during the pandemic from the comfort of our homes.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz is known to highlight black music, and celebrate the legacy and lives of legends in the industry. Some of the previous matchups included Snoop Dogg, DMX, Brandi, Monica, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Redman, and Method Man. Amassing millions of viewers and notable accounts like Oprah and Will Smith that tuned in live each offering.

Legendary DJ and Producer D-Nice kept Club Quarantine rocking for over 15 months. Seamlessly curated DJ sets live on Instagram for hours that became such successful events even Michelle Obama and Rihanna joined the live dance parties.

“The 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards is a virtual celebration that takes place on social media from June 22 – June 24. The event recognizes top songwriters, composers and publishers behind the most performed R&B/hip-hop, rap and gospel songs of the past year. Friends and fans can join the online festivities as ASCAP shares exclusive photos, videos, acceptance speeches and more from some of its top songwriters and publishers, posted with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards to @ASCAPUrban on Instagram and @ASCAP on Twitter and Instagram.”

In addition to the ceremony, the award winning music creators will also participate in the 2021 ASCAP Experience conversation, Voices of The Culture: How Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice united the world through music at 12pm Eastern / 9am Pacific.

Via