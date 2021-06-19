Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner officially confirmed what the rest of the world already knew: The couple is back together!

The pair turned heads when they stylishly appeared at the Parsons Benefit Gala in New York City with their daughter, Stormi.

The ASTROWORLD artist was honored at the event and showed love to his 3-year-old and his “wifey” during his acceptance speech. “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he said.

This marks their first red carpet event together since announcing their split nearly two years ago.

A source told E! News in February, “Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy.”

The beauty mogul seemingly made things “IG official” posting a photo with her child’s father bracing her from behind. “24 hours in NYC,” she captioned the photo.