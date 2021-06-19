When Kawhi Leonard went down, many fans in NBA circles assumed the Los Angeles Clippers were cooked. Instead, Paul “Playoff P” George lived up to his name, the other Clippers showed up and the Utah Jazz is going home.



The Clippers completed an improbable 22 point comeback to beat the Jazz 131-119 behind a monster 39 point effort from Terance Mann and getting to the Western Conference finals for the very first time.

Ty Lue and Clipper nation gave Terance Mann a standing ovation after his career-night 👏



– 39 PTS (career-high)

– 7-10 3PM

– 36 min pic.twitter.com/cg1GbakXSh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2021

George added 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. On the other side of the court, a hobbled Donovan Mitchell scored 39 points, hitting 9 3’s and added in 9 assists and 9 rebounds.



The Clippers will begin their series with the Phoenix Suns this Sunday, who are currently attempting to figure out the status of Chris Paul who is currently in the COVID-19 protocols.



In the Eastern Conference, both series will be decided by a Game 7 over The Weeknd.