Red Table Talk has been taken over by the Fathers. In a special Father’s Day Episode, Will Smith takes over the Red Table and brings in his longtime friend and comedian Kevin Hart.



During the episode, Hart and Smith will discuss stereotypes of Black fathers in a funny, revealing and emotional conversation. The two will cover parenting mistakes, ex-wives, life lessons and more.

“I literally had to learn how to care about how people feel,” Smith says in the trailer. “It is a vicious betrayal to not care how they feel.”

You can watch the full trailer here.

Advertisement