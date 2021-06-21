Warner Bros. is bringing a Marvin Gaye biopic to the big screen. Deadline reports, the production company is teaming up with Allen Hughes, Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, and Andrew Lazar for the film. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Hughes shared details.

“This is so personal for me,” said Hughes. “When I made my first film with my brother, we were fortunate to get ‘What’s Going On’ into the trailer for Menace II Society, and it was a game-changer in elevating the marketing of that film.

Deadline reports, Warner Bros. paid over $80 million to acquire the script for the biopic, which poet and playwright Marcus Gardley wrote.

According to Deadline, the Marvin Gaye estate and Motown have approved the project and Gaye’s widow, actress Jan Gaye will serve as an executive producer.

“Every film of mine but the period film From Hell had some Marvin Gaye in it, and I’ve just always connected to him. He’s the artist’s artist, with this ethereal voice that just comes out of the heavens. There have been plenty of great artists, and then Marvin, in his own lane.

“When you listen, in one measure you feel like you’ve read a novel. Such a rich inner life in that voice, heavenly but riddled with pain, the agony and ecstasy at the same time. When he gained his independence in the ’70s, with that album ‘What’s Going On’, then ‘Trouble Man’ and ‘Let’s Get It On’, ‘I Want You’ and his final masterpiece ‘Here, My Dear’, when it comes to vocal orchestrations and the way he layered his voice, he’s Mozart.”

The film is set to debut in 2023.