Dame Dash responds to JAY-Z filing a lawsuit against him on behalf of their label, Roc-a-Fella Records, for trying to auction the Brooklyn rapper’s critically-acclaimed album, Reasonable Doubt, as an NFT.

Dame told TMZ that Roc-a-Fella’s lawsuit is inaccurate because he’s not trying to sell JAY-Z’s album, but he’s selling his share of the company.

The tabloid reports that the Harlem native said Hov tried to buy his one-third share of Roc-A-Fella at “a price I deemed unacceptable” in March. Now he’s shopping for a new buyer.

Dash told the outlet: “Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc a Fella Records and Jay-Z will have exclusive administration rights.”

It was previously reported that Dame Dash was sued for attempting to sell Reasonable Doubt as an NFT, which can’t be done because Roc-a-Fella owns the album.

The suit requests that Dash is barred from auctioning the NFT and to surrenders any existing ones.

The complaint comes days after JAY-Z filed a separate lawsuit against photographer, Jonathan Mannion, who shot the Reasonable Doubt cover among other photos.

That lawsuit argues that Mannion is “exploiting” Jay’s likeliness and says that he ignored requests to stop selling the photos.