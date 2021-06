After the success of his recent album, J. Cole may go on tour. Earlier today, the rapper hinted at the possibility on Twitter Post.

“s h o u l d . i . t o u r . t h i s . o n e ?” wrote Cole.

s h o u l d . i . t o u r . t h i s . o n e ? pic.twitter.com/M64e8IgHqO — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 21, 2021

Since sending the Tweet, Cole fans have been waiting in anticipation. Here’s what they’re saying.

"Yes please And this time come to Ghana, Africa. You have a lot of hardcore fans here." wrote _Lysis.

Yes please

And this time come to Ghana, Africa🇬🇭🇬🇭

— Kwabena Addo (@_Lysis) June 21, 2021

“Is that even a question???” wrote always_ontime3.