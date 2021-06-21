The Philadelphia 76ers season is over after another early playoff exit and everyone is trying to figure out what happened? Joel Embiid seem to express frustration with one particular teammate.

Embiid wasn’t trying to call out Ben Simmons, but he couldn’t help but do so after the loss. The Sixers big man said the game turned when Simmons refused to shoot an open layup down 88-86 and 3:30 to go in their game.

In 43 combined fourth-quarter minutes from Games 2 through 7 in this series, Ben Simmons has taken ONE shot.



This would have made two.



pic.twitter.com/hy5tc3xloF — Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 21, 2021

After the game was lost, Joel Embiid stated that he felt the game turned for the worst after that play.

Ben Simmons smh RT @SportsCenter: "I don't know how to say it – but I thought the turning point was we had an open shot, we missed and we made one free throw."



—Joel Embiid on the Sixers' Game 7 loss vs. the Hawks pic.twitter.com/3wdmfwq9pt — Dain (@TheGreatestDain) June 21, 2021

Usually Embiid has Simmons’ back, but for the first time in a long time, he is questioning his point guard’s aggressiveness. Embiid’s frustrations is noted but he has to take some of the blame as well. Embiid had 25 turnover combined during the final 4 games of the series.