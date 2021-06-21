Kevin Hart Reveals That His Talk With His Teen Daughter Following Cheating Scandal Was ‘One Like No Other’

Kevin Hart owed his teenage daughter, Heaven, an explanation following his public cheating scandal.

The comedian joined Will Smith on Red Table Talk for a special Father’s Day episode of the Facebook Watch series on Sunday, June 20th.

The father of four opened up about the conversation he had with his now-16-year-old daughter, after the world discovered that he was cheating on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Hart, after claiming to be faithful on The Breakfast Club in 2017.

“You know, when me and my wife [Eniko] went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with Heaven—goddamn,” Kevin said. “That was one like no other.”

He continued, “Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake—that was real. To understand, like, I’m still Dad. You’re reading stuff. This is a child, right? Every child has the Internet. There’s nothing that you’re gonna come across that you’re gonna read that isn’t gonna have an impression. A child? Everything has a meaning.”

Hart added, “My daughter was tough on me! Until this day, my daughter is tough on me. My daughter don’t play no games with her father, man.”

In September 2017, Kevin publicly apologized to Eniko for his “bad error in judgment” and added, “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will.”

During the Red Table Talk episode, Kevin Hart shared that he also spoke to his daughter about his resurfaced homophobic tweets which led him to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars ceremony.

“When the whole thing started to happen with the LGBTQ+ community and the misconception of me, and what I was, and what I am, and what I feel, my daughter was so upset because she couldn’t process how people could think this about her father,” the Ride Along performer explained. “And it was so tough because this is when I started to realize how my fame has an impact on my household, right? There’s a certain level of obliviousness.”