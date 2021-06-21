Lil Baby & Lil Durk are taking The Voice of the Heroes on the road.

The two rap stars dropped their collaborative album back on Friday, June 4th. Following its first week success of 150,000 album units, the two proved to be a 2 headed rap-trap monster.

Lil Baby & Lil Durk are going on tour together 👀 pic.twitter.com/QTBbp3YHvc — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) June 21, 2021

Lil Baby took to his Instagram for the announcement.

“Let’s See How Fast We Can Sell Out ! “ The Back Outside Tour “ Coming To A City Near You !! Get Your Tickets Now !!”

Lil Durk and Lil Baby first announced the project back in 2020. Historically, collaborative rap album announcements are made prematurely, *cough cough*( J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Rick Ross, to name a few). The ATL and Chi-town link up was seamless from beginning to completion.

They even decided to collective change the initial May 28 release date to pay respects to fallen rapper, DMX. X’s posthumous Exodus album was released on that day.

Now The Voice of the Heroes will be coming a city near you in the Fall. The first stop is in Mansfield, MA on Sept. 1. and ends in West Palm Beach, FL on Oct. 15.