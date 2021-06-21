After Nina Simone’s estate tweeted that they weren’t moved by Chloe Bailey’s rendition of “Feeling Good,” the late singer’s granddaughter praised the performance.

Bailey performed solo for the first time for ABC’s Soul of a Nation, and whoever runs Nina’s Twitter account responded with a GIF of Nina saying ‘Eh Girl Sit Down!”

Nina Simone’s granddaughter ReAnna Simone Kelly took to Twitter to clarify that the since-deleted tweet is not a reflection of what her family thought of the performance by Chloe because they do not control her estate.

Advertisement

“Nina’s granddaughter here. My family doesn’t run her estate anymore. It was taken away from us & given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family.”

ReAnna went on to clawback at Bailey’s critics.

“Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhf****** badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves!! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself.”

She continued to sound off on the Vice President and revealed that her family is struggling financially.

“With grandma Nina being as famous as she is. With all of these artists covering her. Her name & likeness being used by damn near everybody. Why is it that her family is living paycheck to paycheck? Why do I have to consider stripping to pay my bills?”

ReAnna threw another jab at Harris for using Nina Simone’s music during her inauguration.

“OH WAIT, While we’re asking Kamala questions ask her why after all of this pain and suffering she put us through a Nina Simone song was sang at the inauguration to swear her in as VP?! She knew what she was doing.”