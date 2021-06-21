Polo G earned his first number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart with Hall Of Fame.

Congratulations to Polo G with the number one album in the country. Hall of Fame was released via Columbia Records on June 11, 2021. Billboard announced on Sunday June 20, 2021 the album from the Chicago native has sold over 143-thousand total album-equivalent units.

Polo G had his first number one single with “Rapstar” and spent two weeks at the top of the charts back in April and May. The 20 track project from Polo G has features from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, the late Pop Smoke, Rod Wave and more. Prior to this, all three of the “Pop Out” rappers albums have reached at least the top 10 on The Billboard 200.



Advertisement

In a recent interview with grammy.com Polo G broke down his creative process for Hall of Fame.