Saweetie and Doja Cat are celebrating the success of their collaborative effort. Their joint single “Best Friend” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America over the weekend after dropping in January of this year. “Best Friend” is also Saweetie’s 1st single to go top 10 on the US Pop charts & Doja Cat’s 3rd.

The dynamic duos accompanying music video “Best Friend,” was directed by Dave Meyers. Saweetie and Doja Cat rival each other’s chemistry to celebrate their victories and independent lifestyle.

That my best friend, she a real bad b*tch Got her own money, she ‘on’t need no nig’ On the dance floor, she had two, three drinks Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in That’s my best friend, she a real bad b*tch Drive her own car, she ‘on’t need no Lyft In the strip club, know my girl gon’ tip Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in “Best Friend,” -Saweetie

“Fast (Motion),” is Saweetie’s latest high energy release and teaser for Saweetie’s forthcoming debut album, Pretty B*tch Music. Featuring production from Timbaland, Danja, Lil John, Murda Beatz, and others, Pretty B*tch Music is set to be the soundtrack to Saweetie’s inspiring movement, ICY Life which encourages all women to define their own “pretty.”

No official release date has been set for Pretty B*tch Music.