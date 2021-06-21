Sha’Carri Richardson celebrated a victorious win at the Olympic trials over the weekend, but she revealed that her mother passed away about a week ago.

The Dallas native dominated the 100-meter race in 10.64 seconds and again in the final with 10.86 seconds, securing her spot at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

After her victory, the 21-year-old immediately embraced her grandmother and family. When asked about that moment in a post-interview, she shared the devastating news.

“This year has been crazy for me. Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I’m still here,” she said.

Richardson added, “I’m still here. Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away, and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud. And the fact [is] nobody knows what I go through.”

“Everybody has struggles and I understand that, but y’all see me on this track and y’all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis,” she continued.

Sha’Carri Richardson opened up about her grandmother witnessing her success as an athlete as she advances to compete in the Olympic Trials.

“My grandmother is my heart. My grandmother is my superwoman,” Richardson told USA Today. “Honestly, that was one of my biggest goals in life — to have her see me compete in one of the highest levels, and be successful.”