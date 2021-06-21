Kevin Durant doesn’t plan on relaxing this summer. After the Brooklyn Nets got eliminated from the postseason by the Milwaukee Bucks, Shams Charania reported Durant is expected to commit to playing for Team USA for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to commit to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Durant averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 12 games this postseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2021

Durant would become the sixth player to commit to Team USA, joining another player with Olympic experience, Draymond Green, and four first-time Olympians: Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

If Durant commits, it would be his third time in a row playing for Team USA. In 2012 and 2016, both Olympic Games resulted on winning gold medals.

Over the course of his national team career, Durant is a perfect 39-0 record and has appeared in 45 games. Durant holds averages of 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from three to go with 88.3 percent at the foul line.



The Olympics will run from July 23 through August 8th.