On this date in Hip Hop history, Cleveland, Ohio rap quartet Bone Thugs N Harmony dropped their very first EP Creepin’ On Ah Come Up to the world 27 years ago through the Ruthless/Relativity imprint.

Produced primarily by their mentor Eazy-E and N.W.A.’s DJ Yella, Creepin’ showcased the BTNH’s sing-song harmonious rap style, which was unprecedented at the time. The 8-track extended play featured one of their most famous tracks to date, “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” as well as one of their first video offerings, “Foe The Love Of $”. The EP was a commercial success, earning the group a certified 4x certified platinum classic.

Salute to Wish, Bizzy, Krayzie, Layzie, Eazy-E(RIP) ad the entire Ruthless crew who made this a timeless piece of Hip Hop history!

