[WATCH] Jordyn Woods Talks About Getting Birkin Bag As Payment To Appear In Gunna Video

In an exclusive interview with Complex, supermodel Jordyn Woods speaks on a myriad of topics, but most memorable was listening to her explain how she received a Birkin bag to appear in Gunna’s “Baby Birkin” video.

The 23-year-old explained how her team facilitated the deal which landed Woods her first Birkin, but since has become a collector of sorts. She sees the bags as investment pieces, which she now owns 11 coveted Birkin bags.

Watch the interview in its entirety below.

