Will Smith is adding a new title to his extensive resume. The multi-talented actor will be sharing his life story, as an author of his upcoming book. Penguin Press announced Sunday, that Smith’s memoir “Will” is set to hit shelves Nov. 9. The Philly native also shared the news with his Instagram followers.

“My FIRST BOOK EVER!! WTH?!?! Pre-order in my bio or willsmith.com. Thank U @markmanson for rockin’ with me!! #WillTheBook” wrote Smith.

The book will be written with the help of Mark Manson, author of the multi-million-copy bestseller The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*CK. According to Penguin Random House, the book will explore Smith’s “transformation from a fearful child in a tense West Philadelphia home to one of the biggest rap stars of his era and then one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history.”

The cover of the book echoes its theme. Created in the image of the actor’s face, the art has contrasting splashes of color to reflect his life journey.

“Y’all gotta see how @bmike2c made the art for my book— there are levels to it!! 5 layers, each repping a different stage of my life…Beautiful! Pre-order the book, link in bio. Big thanx @brianbowensmith for the original pic. #WillTheBook” wrote Smith.

Smith will also narrate the audiobook of “Will” from Penguin Random House Audio. Both copies are available for pre-order.