You can now stay where OutKast made classic hits for only $25 bucks.

The home where OutKast and members of the Dungeon Family rap collective made hit records in the 1990’s is now available for short stays. Airbnb announced last Thursday that Big Boi will list the Atlanta home for Twenty-Five dollars a night beginning this summer. The Dungeon Family house was named after their basement studio where the “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” creators, Big Boi, Andre 3000, Goodie Mob, and Organized Noize made their most successful records. Alive11 News in Altana also reported that the price tag for the stay is in honor of the 25th anniversary of OutKast’s ‘ATLiens’ album.

“Aspiring musicians will have access to a state-of-the art in-home studio, so they can follow in the footsteps of Outkast and other music pioneers from Atlanta,” “Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house, ”Big Boi said in a statement. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.” 11Alive

Booking for the listing will open at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, June 25th.

