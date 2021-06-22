With tours coming back this year, Blxst is ready to hit the road for his No Love Lost tour.

The set of dates will kick off this fall and will be the first headlining North American tour for Blxst. The tour will make stops in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, and more throughout September and October.

The No Love Lost Tour follows the success of the No Love Lost tour that has run up over 250 million streams to date.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST, and can be purchased here: https://blxst.com.

No Love Lost Tour Dates

Sept 14 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

Sept 15 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

Sept 19 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

Sept 22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Constellation Room

Sept 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

Sept 26 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

Sept 27 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

Sept 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade-Hell

Oct 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Oct 3 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Oct 5 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Oct 7 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Club