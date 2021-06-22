According to a recent report from TMZ, R&B crooner Chris Brown has his name in the news again for the wrong reasons after a woman accused Brown of battery, claiming that the singer smacked her in the head so hard, her weave came off.

According to a police report, authorities were called to Brown’s San Fernando Valley home, over the weekend, where the woman claimed that CB smacked her. The woman told the police that the slap made part of her weave come out, while police listed Brown as the suspect.

There was no signs of injury outside of the dislocated weave and Breezy has not been arrested.

The case will reportedly be handed down to the City attorney as a misdemeanor, if any charges will be filed at all.