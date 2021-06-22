Our nails are now the latest go-to accessory to show off in summer. An over the top well manicured set of tips is just what the glam squad gods recommend when you’re outside at the day party, on flights to exotic beaches and taking selfies on social media. For a year now, we’ve been gazing at the unforgettable manicures of some of our favorite artists on Instagram and trying to figure out what hoodie, legging combo we were gonna wow them with on any giving day. With trips to the nail salon being few and far behind we’ve had to learn to master our DIY nail game. THe HERSource beauty team is here to help. No We’re not talking about polishing it ourselves, but how you can get those nails, created by their personal nail stylist. When were at home trying to figure out an over the top manicure we turn to Tameka Jackson and her team at Luxury Press Ons by Custom T Nails.

Saweetie on Rodeo Drive

Tameka has created iconic looks for everyone from Saweetie, Doja Cat and Alicia Keys. Choose from custom ready styles (Icy Conditions is our favorite) with shapes that range from short square to long almond and Xxl Stiletto (wasn’t ready for that yet), or you can work with her team to create the looks of your dreams.

When the budget doesn’t call for custom we turn to Jenny Bui, Cardi B’s nail artist at Nails on 7th in the Bronx, New York to supply us with everything we need to create Jenny’s iconic blinged out nails from the drop shape point back rhinestones, nail art water transfer decals to her secret crystal gel to hold the stones in place. Jenny’s blinged out nail kits do not disappoint.

Take a look at the blinged out over the top nails worn by some of our favorite celebs:

Megan Thee Stallion showing off a brand new set

Keyshia Ka’oir iced out courtside

Pink cotton candy tips created by her manicurist Saccia