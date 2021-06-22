J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’ Tour Is Set For 17 Cities
Fresh off the release of his latest album The Off-Season, J. Cole is now taking the show on the road and he’s hitting 17 different cities.
J. Cole announced that his The Off-Season tour, which will include 21 Savage and Morray, two artists featured in his last album, will begin this September in Miami and end on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles.
The conclusion of The Off-Season tour will follow up with J.Cole’s Rolling Loud performances in New York and Los Angeles respectively, and his final show will be his Dreamville Fest in his hometown of North Carolina.
According to Cole’s Instagram (@realcoleworld), presales for the tour will be available tomorrow and tickets will go on sale this Friday.
September 24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
September 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
September 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (without 21 Savage)
September 28 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 4 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
October 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
October 14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
October 16 – Las Vegas @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
October 20 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
For more information on J. Cole’s The Off-Season tour, visit Dreamville.com