J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’ Tour Is Set For 17 Cities

Fresh off the release of his latest album The Off-Season, J. Cole is now taking the show on the road and he’s hitting 17 different cities.

J. Cole announced that his The Off-Season tour, which will include 21 Savage and Morray, two artists featured in his last album, will begin this September in Miami and end on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The conclusion of The Off-Season tour will follow up with J.Cole’s Rolling Loud performances in New York and Los Angeles respectively, and his final show will be his Dreamville Fest in his hometown of North Carolina.

According to Cole’s Instagram (@realcoleworld), presales for the tour will be available tomorrow and tickets will go on sale this Friday.

September 24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

September 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

September 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (without 21 Savage)

September 28 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 4 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

October 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

October 14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 16 – Las Vegas @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

October 20 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

For more information on J. Cole’s The Off-Season tour, visit Dreamville.com