Kamala Harris was dragged by Nina Simone’s granddaughter over the weekend after the late singer’s estate tweeted their disapproval of Chloe Bailey’s Soul of a Nation performance.

“Nina’s granddaughter here. My family doesn’t run her estate anymore. It was taken away from us & given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family,” ReAnna Simone tweeted.

She continued to sound off on the Vice President and revealed that her family is struggling financially.

Advertisement

“With grandma Nina being as famous as she is. With all of these artists covering her. Her name & likeness being used by damn near everybody. Why is it that her family is living paycheck to paycheck? Why do I have to consider stripping to pay my bills?”

ReAnna threw another jab at Harris for using Nina Simone’s music during her inauguration.

“OH WAIT, While we’re asking Kamala questions ask her why after all of this pain and suffering she put us through a Nina Simone song was sang at the inauguration to swear her in as VP?! She knew what she was doing.”

TMZ obtained Nina Simone’s will and it appears that Kamala Harris upheld the singer’s wishes. She “put the bulk of her estate assets into a charitable trust to benefit the musical education of Black African children from Ghana, Liberia and South Africa,” as per the outlet.

Nina appointed “Miriam Makeba as the trustee, and if Miriam was unable to act as trustee, MM could appoint a successor to continue to run the trust for the benefit of Black African children.”

Nina Simone passed away in 2003 and her daughter, Lisa, was ultimately in charge of her estate and trust.

Lisa was accused of misappropriating funds in 2013 and was relinquished of the rights to Nina’s work.