Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is highlighting surviving prostate cancer with a new PSA launched with NBA Cares for Father’s Day.

Abdul-Jabbar teamed with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and NBA Cares to create awareness about prostate cancer. The PSA first broadcast during the Sunday NBA broadcast.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, but for Black men, one in seven will develop the disease. Black men are over 75% more likely to develop prostate cancer than Caucasian men, and are more than twice as likely to die from the disease. When it comes to equality, including in health care, Abdul-Jabbar refuses to be silent. Six months ago, he revealed his previous battle with prostate cancer, recognizes the inequities and is now an advocate for better health care.

“We are honored that NBA Cares has partnered with PCF and simultaneously excited and humbled to have Kareem be an eloquent voice for men’s health and health equity, both of which have been part of PCF’s mission since its inception,” said PCF President and CEO Jonathan Simons, MD. “Prostate cancer presents with sobering statistics in the Black community and this partnership with PCF, NBA Cares, and Abdul-Jabbar will provide heightened visibility in raising awareness and potentially save the lives of countless more men.”

You can see the PSA below.