Uproar Hip Hop Festival at The Torch at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the immersive and interactive music, arts and nightlife experience hosted by Lil Wayne’s lifestyle brand GKUA and headlined by Lil Wayne, along with performances by Young Money and soon to be announced opening acts and Special Guests, on August 13th, is proud to announce trend-setting dancer and choreographer Samantha Long as host and lead judge of the festival’s DANCE COMPETITION. The competition is open to all dancers in California, or those willing to travel to California to compete, to show off their best moves, live at UPROAR to audiences worldwide. The competition reflects GKUA and Lil Wayne’s ongoing mission to discover and support new, up and coming talented creators with an array of artistic pursuits.

Judging alongside Long, who is co-producing the event with her company A THREAT Media, are iconic dancers: Lil Buck, the Memphis turned global sensation showing the world that Jookin is fine art; and Jon Boogz, who continues to push the evolution of what dance can be. Lil Buck and Jon Boogz are also co-founders of Movement Art Is, an organization to elevate the artistic, educational and social impact of dance.

Video submissions from 2-person dance teams, novice to experienced, are now being accepted for the chance to compete live in front of thousands at the UPROAR HIP HOP FESTIVAL and streaming worldwide–plus win thousands of dollars. To enter, post a dance video on Instagram, tagging @uproardancecompetition @samantha_long_ @lilbuckdalegend @jonboogz and use #UPROARDANCECOMPETITION. Dancers must also DM entry video and dancers’ names and contact info to @uproardancecompetition, and must follow @gkuaofficial and @uproardancecompetition. Rules and details available on UPROAR420.com.

Only 12 talented teams will be selected from the social media submissions to move to the semi-final round in LA. Host and lead judge Samantha Long, who has worked with A-listers from Nicki Minaj to J Balvin to REI Ami, will run the Elimination Challenge, with Jon Boogz, in a two-day studio event on July 24-25, which will be live streamed worldwide, by Mandolin the 2021 Pollstar Award Winning Livestream platform. The competition will include choreographed pieces from each duo and improv dance battle rounds, to narrow the 12 semifinalist teams to the final six duos.

On August 13 at The Torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz will perform Judge Showcases to open the competition. After a finalist showcase round and dance battle round, one team will be crowned winner and win $5K. Long will then lead the finalists through an original choreographed dance performance, opening the evening of the UPROAR musical stage performances.