The New Orleans Pelicans need a new coach, why not Master P? The Hip-Hop mogul is throwing his name into the ring and states someone of his character has a spot in the NBA.

“I think it’s time,” Master P said to TMZ. “They gotta do something different, unique. You look at Tim Tebow, they brought him to play as a tight end because they looking at times is changing. The NBA is entertainment. I think it’s time for me to be the first Hip Hop coach. Because what I know as basketball, I played in the NBA, I done coached a lot of great players that are in the league. I done took my sons from being high school athletes to maybe they’ll be the next future big-time pro athletes. I coached DeMar DeRozan, a lot of great players.”

He added, “I know that I could show people like Zion, we got great players on the team but they need somebody that understand them. So if they bring me in as a head coach or assistant coach, I think I could change the game. We’ll win with Zion and be happy, [playoffs] and everything. I feel like it’s motivating the players and understanding them.”

Previously, Master P changed his goal of wanting to own a NBA Team and instead owning a HBCU. “I used to want to own an NBA team but now I want to own a HBCU,” Master P wrote on Instagram. “This message is all about educating our people. Anybody that’s listening to this and has a business, I want y’all to join this movement with me. We need to make sure our kids get educated the way other the cultures are educated.”

Which would you like to see P do first? Coach in the NBA or own an HBCU.