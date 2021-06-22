QC Sports, subsidiary of QC Media Holdings, which birthed Quality Control Music, has announced the addition of NFL industry veteran Brad Cicala as Managing Partner of their newly launched football division. As part of the announcement, QC announced the acquisition of Cicala’s Terra Firma Sports Management.

Cicala has 20 years of NFL insight, negotiations and agency experience and brings over a stacked roster of clients in Pierre Garcon, Diontae Johnson, DeSean Jackson, Malcolm Smith, and John Ross III, among others.

“What excited me about working with QC is the synergy in conducting business on par with Fortune 500 companies while still adhering to a family structure,” Cicala said. “Our goals aligned over the past decade with both parties helping young Black men and women transcend entertainment and sports into business, tech, gaming and ultimately a path towards real ownership with entrepreneurial spirit.”

“We are excited to have Brad on board because we’re here to build a global sports business and he’s a proven veteran with experience and a rich history of negotiating strong contracts for his clients. He believes in hard work, family and growing beyond any limits, which are principles we have built QC on,” said Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO Quality Control

“We’re working tirelessly to build QC Sports and it is with great passion that we announce our football division and it’s an honor to have an agent with such respect and esteem amongst his players and the football community joining our QC Family,” said Kevin “Coach K” Lee, COO Quality Control.