Due to their undeniable chemistry, fans always want a Rick Ross and Drake collab album. When the “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” dropped at the top of the year, the talk of a joint album arose again.

Speaking with Complex, Ross stated their is a desire to do a joint album.

“Well, me and Drizzy, we may have spoken within the last 48 hours,” Ross said to Complex. “But it’s only so much I can say other than this is the closest or the realest he’s ever been. He’s wrapping up his project and I’m in the same space.”

Advertisement

The projects that Ross is referring to are Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and his own Richer Than I Ever Been.

“So the timing and everything is aligning. It’s something that we really want to give to the streets, on some real shit. So, it’s looking real solid. That’s the most I can say,” Ross said.

Aside from working with Drake, Rick Ross is ready to make Vegas his new home. KTNV-Las Vegas has announced Rick ross will have a multi-year Drai’s LIVE residency, which will start on June 26.

Ross, the biggest boss, will give full-length concerts from the 11ths tory of The Cromwell hotel highlighting singles from his 15-year career.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick Ross to the Drai’s LIVE family,” said Dustin Drai, vice president of entertainment and marketing for Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub. “As one of the most influential artists and dynamic live performers of the 21st century, he continues Drai’s trajectory of delivering arena-level performers in an unparalleled nightlife atmosphere.”

Tickets for Ross’ first show are on sale now at Draisgroup.com. Tickets for his next show on Saturday, Aug. 14 concert will go on sale soon, with additional dates slated to be revealed later this year.