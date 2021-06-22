Safaree Is Ready To Change Up His Look Permanently

Is Safaree seeking attention again?

The rapper and reality star announced Monday that he has started to bleach his skin. “Starting my skin bleaching process today… it’s time for change,” the 39-year-old tweeted.

Social media followers were quick to respond to Safaree, expressing their disappointment with his choice and some of them believing the news comes as another publicity stunt… The Love and Hip-Hop multi-franchise star has not commented on his fans reactions..

This latest news comes amid his messy divorce from LHH star, Erica Mena.

It is unclear if the stunt man himself was baiting his followers to engage with his tweet or if he is dead serious. However, we have a few follower comments below.