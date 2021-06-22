The Nets season ended earlier than they would have hoped but their stars in Kevin Durant and James Harden are about to suit up for Team USA.

ESPN reports the Nets stars and Miami HEAT Center Bam Adebayo are the latest to agree to play for Team USA in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Additional commitments for Team USA include Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, and Portland’s Damian Lillard.

Stephen Curry and Donovan Mitchell have declined invites, however, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are expected to join the team if injuries allow.