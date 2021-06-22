Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to publicly revealed that he is gay. Nassib said in his Instagram message that it being Pride Month moved him to make the announcement now. He also said he received tremendous support from his family, team, coaches and NFL players.

.@Raiders DE Carl Nassib announced today that he’s gay. He also shared he's donating $100,000 to the @TrevorProject, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.



The NFL family is proud of you, Carl. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HXbcBuLg2X — NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2021

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest,” Nassib said.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pledged his support for Nassib, he said in a statement:

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Nassib is entering his sixth NFL season, his second with the Raiders after stints with the Browns and Buccaneers. He has 20.5 career sacks. Nassib becomes the first live in his truth. Time will only tell if others will be as brave has him.