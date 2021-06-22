Phoenix Suns fans are feeling themselves these days. A video went viral on Sunday that shows a pair of Los Angeles Clippers fans getting into it with some Suns fans at Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. A fan in a Kawhi Leonard jersey was talking trash with a Suns fan wearing an orange jersey. The Clippers fan took a shot at the Suns fan, and then other people just got involved.

Fans in the video were screaming “Suns in 4” referencing the Suns fan that went viral during the last playoff series with the Denver Nuggets. Trying to deescalate the situation and prevent more fighting, the Suns sent out a statement

“The Phoenix Suns are enjoying a deep run in the NBA postseason, and while the intensity on the court continues to heat up, we still expect Suns fans to keep their cool off the court,” the statement read. “We will not tolerate the violence that erupted following Sunday’s game at Phoenix Suns arena. We consider Suns fans to be the best in the world. Fighting or taunting to incite violence is not reflective of our organization or how fans from across the Valley should be represented. We’re better than that. Let’s work together to provide a model fan experience that is fun, enthusiastic, and respectful.”

Advertisement

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals is on Tuesday night. Hopefully, there will not be any more fans fighting for clout.