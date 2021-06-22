The Millineum tour is back and better! After being forced to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns, the 27-city tour is set to kick off on Oct. 1, in Los Angeles, CA.
Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow and Omarion, who are also headlining the tour, announced the news on social media.
“See you in October – #millenniumtour2021 OFFICIAL TOUR DATES !” Tweeted Bow Wow.
The rapper also took to Instagram to announce the news to his 4.6 million followers.
“**OFFICIAL TOUR DATES** We got unfinished business to handle! #millenniumtour2021 Starring: Bow wow & Omarion. With special guest Ashanti and more… get your tickets now! (1st arena tour to roll out since the pandemic) WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… lets go! We back outisde!!!!!” wrote Moss.
Omarion also made an announcement to his fans, with a simple message.
“BACK!!!” wrote Omarion.
In addition to the rapper and singer headlining the highly-anticipated tour, there will be special appearances from all of our early 2000’s faves! Those set to feature are Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, the Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie. While B2K headlined the 2019 tour, they are not involved this time around.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Saturday, June 26.
MILLENNIUM TOUR 2021 DATES
Oct. 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 2 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Oct. 3 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena
Oct. 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Oct. 8 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
Oct. 9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Oct. 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 15 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Oct. 23 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Oct. 24 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
Oct. 29 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena
Oct. 30 – Nashville,TN – Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Nov. 5 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Nov. 6 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Nov. 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Nov. 12 – Newark , NJ – Prudential Center
Nov. 13 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Nov. 14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Nov. 17 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center
Nov. 19 – St Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Nov. 21 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Nov. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena