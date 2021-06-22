The Millenium Tour Set To Return In The Fall

The Millineum tour is back and better! After being forced to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns, the 27-city tour is set to kick off on Oct. 1, in Los Angeles, CA.

Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow and Omarion, who are also headlining the tour, announced the news on social media.

“See you in October – #millenniumtour2021 OFFICIAL TOUR DATES !” Tweeted Bow Wow.

See you in October – #millenniumtour2021 OFFICIAL TOUR DATES ! pic.twitter.com/jDlxISP1K7 — Bow Wow (@smoss) June 18, 2021

The rapper also took to Instagram to announce the news to his 4.6 million followers.

“**OFFICIAL TOUR DATES** We got unfinished business to handle! #millenniumtour2021 Starring: Bow wow & Omarion. With special guest Ashanti and more… get your tickets now! (1st arena tour to roll out since the pandemic) WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… lets go! We back outisde!!!!!” wrote Moss.

Omarion also made an announcement to his fans, with a simple message.

“BACK!!!” wrote Omarion.

In addition to the rapper and singer headlining the highly-anticipated tour, there will be special appearances from all of our early 2000’s faves! Those set to feature are Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, the Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie. While B2K headlined the 2019 tour, they are not involved this time around.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Saturday, June 26.

MILLENNIUM TOUR 2021 DATES

Oct. 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 2 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct. 3 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena

Oct. 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Oct. 8 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Oct. 9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Oct. 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 15 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct. 23 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Oct. 24 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Oct. 29 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

Oct. 30 – Nashville,TN – Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Nov. 5 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Nov. 6 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Nov. 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Nov. 12 – Newark , NJ – Prudential Center

Nov. 13 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Nov. 14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Nov. 17 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

Nov. 19 – St Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Nov. 21 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Nov. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena