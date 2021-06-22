The Universal Hip Hop Museum is “Going back to Cali,” to host a two-day panel discussion, “The Universal Hip Hop Museum Presents The State of Black Music: The Artist, The Executive, The Influencer,” at the historic Miracle Theater located at 226 South Market Street, Downtown Inglewood, CA.

This critical, two-day discussion will occur on Thursday, June 24th, and Friday, June 25th at 1 PM PDT/ 4 PM EDT, as a limited, in-person live stream event in accordance with California COVID reopening guidelines. Viewers can participate in the spirited discussion on all UHHM digital platforms including uhhm.org, powered by Envoi.

As Hip Hop continues to dominate pop culture and the music industry realigns post-COVID, the Universal Hip Hop Museum leads the conversation about the current state of Black music with industry heavyweights, influencers, and artists. “A recent study conducted by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative chronicles the lack of diversity in the music business across the executive and talent teams,” states Tina Marie Tyler, Advisory Board member and Vice-Chair, Artist Relations Committee, Universal Hip Hop Museum. “This panel is just the beginning of a larger conversation and action plan to create access and inclusion for our folks in the music industry.”

Advertisement

Hip Hop has grown from an organic, grassroots ecosystem with artists connecting directly with fans and fans spreading the culture. Its rise has coincided with digital technologies allowing for greater democratization and conversely, its commercial commodification. Creatives from across the entire spectrum of arts and entertainment now have unparalleled access autonomously to audiences worldwide via social media and streaming platforms. So what exactly does this creative music business model look like today versus the “Golden Era” of compact discs compared to today’s streaming and social media’s direct access to the fans? How can artists, executives, and influencers balance their collective goals in an ever-changing, more crowded, competitive marketplace?

“Hip Hop music and the culture that it has inspired continues to evolve as an economic driver. Now more than ever, it’s important to have these conversations about equity and parity for the creative artists that drive the culture forward,” said Rocky Bucano, Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Here are the confirmed participants:

THURSDAY, JUNE 24, 2021 AT 1 PM PDT/ 4 PM EDT

MODERATOR – LESLIE “BIG LEZ” SEGAR – Radio/TV Host, Dancer & Choreographer

CHRIS ATLAS – EVP, Urban Music & Marketing, Warner Records

DUNCAN CRABTREE-IRELAND – National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator, SAG-AFTRA

JAMES ANDREWS – CEO & Founder, The Authenticated

MARC BYERS – Manager, Rockstar Entertainment; Advisor, AMP Global

MICHAEL “BLUE” WILLIAMS – CEO & Founder, Family Tree Entertainment

SONYA PRUNEDA – Music Executive, Rite 1 Enterprises

FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021 AT 1 PM PDT/ 4 PM EDT

MODERATOR – FELICIA “THE POETESS” MORRIS – Rapper, Radio Personality

AMY KEYS – White House “Women of Soul”; Acclaimed vocalist

ANN CARLI – Founder, Fuzzy Bunny; “Behind The Rhyme”

ERIC BEASLEY – CEO & Partner, Ultimate Rap League

KWAMÉ HOLLAND – Artist & Producer; Founder, Make Noise Recordings/Capitol Recordings

TROY SHELTON – EVP, Gryscl Entertainment