Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman is recovering after being shot four times as part of a triple-shooting in Washington D.C. on Monday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on the situation and quoted Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus says Twyman was visiting an aunt and in the “wrong place” at the “wrong time.”

Twyman was in a car when he was shot but is expected to make a full recovery.

Vikings have been apprised of the situation with Jaylen Twyman, who was in a car when he was shot. There were superficial, exit wounds, Drew Rosenhaus said. Twyman does not need surgery. Xrays were negative. The anticipation is he will make a full recovery. https://t.co/6UjwkRV1bY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021

The Vikings said in their statement they had been in touch with Twyman and his family and are “extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery.”

Advertisement

Twyman, a sixth-round pick in the April draft, played college football at Pittsburgh. The best news from this unfortunate situation is that all injuries were superficial, with no need for surgery. Hopefully, Twyman can make a speedy recovery.