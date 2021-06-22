With her new Temporary Highs in the Violent Skies, set for release in July, Snoh Aalegra has released her new single and video “Lost You.”

The new single is produced by NO I.D. and Maneesh, with Snoh highlighted her old flame. Speaking with Apple Music 1, Snoh detailed how the track was made.

“I was in the studio with No I.D. finishing up the album, and he just played these drums of ‘Lost You. I instantly fell in love with them. I just knew where I wanted to go with it straight away. It evoked this melancholy in me, and the song paints all the emotions you go through. You’re in one of those relationships you know you’re not supposed to be in, but you keep ending up together with this person over and over until it gets really toxic.”

You can see the new release below.