Broccoli City Festival is back! The festival that unapologetically celebrates black culture, has announced the ninth edition, headlined by Lil Baby.

Broccoli City Festival 2021, presented in partnership with Live Nation Urban, will return to the newly redeveloped RFK Stadium Campus on Saturday, October 2, 2021, featuring performances by Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybagg Yo, Lucky Daye, Rubi Rose, Justine Skye, Soulection, Moechella and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. EST, exclusively via www.BCFestival.com.

“2020 was tough on everyone. From the disproportionate number of black lives lost as a result of COVID-19 to the tragic murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others, it goes without saying that the black community was hit the hardest.” said Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen, Founders of Broccoli City Festival “Coming off of such a pivotal year where everyone is trying to capitalize on black culture, it’s more important now than ever before for us to protect these sacred spaces created by black people to authentically celebrate black culture. We’re happy to be back and look forward to Broccoli City Festival 2021 being the most authentic celebration of black culture, arts and music the industry has seen.”

General admission tickets will begin at $89 and Broccoli City will donate $.50 of each ticket sold to the Broccoli City Foundation and its partner organizations in the D.C. metropolitan areas.