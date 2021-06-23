Making waves throughout the creative community and celebrating distinguished, diverse leaders, Culture Creators returns with its fifth annual “Innovators & Leaders” Awards Brunch in partnership with YouTube. It will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday, June 26. The ceremony will be broadcast on the Culture Creators YouTube Channel on July 1st at 5pm PST/8pm EST.

In addition to YouTube, the event graciously welcomes corporate partners such as CÎROC, Procter & Gamble, Coin Cloud, Lexus, and Ellis Isle Tea Company. The exclusive invite-only gala remains one of the most influential events taking place during the BET Awards Weekend. In 2019, the event honored the achievements of culture-shifting leaders, philanthropists, executives, entertainers, artists, and more. This year, we will celebrate 2021 Icon Award recipient Swizz Beatz for his accomplishments and groundbreaking strides in music, art, and business. We celebrate as well the 2021 Innovator of the Year Derrick “D-Nice” Jones for uplifting Black Culture during the pandemic with Club Quarantine. Additional honorees include NBA superstar and Denver Nuggets’ JaVale McGee and multi-Grammy and Emmy award-winning producer and show runner Rikki Hughes will also be recognized for her continuous work as a trailblazer to widen the lens of Black Culture. In addition, expect captivating performances by #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund Artists by Jensen McCrae and Yung Baby Tate.



Previous Icon award recipients include Andre Harrell, Russell Simmons, Sylvia Rhone, and Byron Allen. Innovator of the Year award recipients include Jesse Collins, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Liles, and Marsai Martin. Across-industry award winners include Charles D. King, Kenya Barris, Angela Rye, Charlamagne tha God, James Lopez, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Phyllis Newhouse, Jason Bolden, Antoine Phillips, and Tiffany Warren, just to name a few.

Culture Creators continues to push the envelope for diversity across entertainment, music, sports, and beyond.

