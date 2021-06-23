Deb Antney recalled a time when French Montana paid Gucci Mane $5,000 for a verse but the Atlanta rapper never delivered during an appearance on Drink Champs.

“Gucci didn’t like French,” Antney said. “Because the first time he went into the studio to do a song with him, he paid Gucci $5,000 to get on a feature. And he was just sitting in the studio and Gucci was gone out the backdoor. Gucci just took the money and left.”

waka mama deb said gucci mane slimed french montana out 5k 🤣🤣. wop said fuck that pussy ass nigga pic.twitter.com/nj97HUiGUb — the don of don julio (@_TonyHilfiger) February 28, 2021

The mogul went on to say that she reimbursed French before giving the feature to her son, Waka Flocka. But the New York rapper denied that this ever happened.

While speaking with 99 Jamz radio station’s Supa Cindy, the “Unforgettable” rapper said, “He did do the verse. The song was called ‘Straight Cash (Remix)’. I don’t know where people got the story from. Me and Gucci are good, we don’t have problems.”

“People just be trying to drag you into negative energy,” French Montana said without mentioning Deb Antney.

