Jemele Hill’s partnership with Spotify is expanding. The Jemele Hill is Unbothered series will receive season three and Hill will have her own podcast network.

Titled The Unbothered Network, the podcast and production company will seek to elevate the voices, stories, agency, and nuance of Black women; an audience she often feels is chronically underserved across all mediums.

Hill, in partnership with her longtime representative Evan Dick (Exit 39), and a team of powerhouse creatives and executives, will create premium content that drives conversations and builds community, all through the power and intimacy of podcasting.

“The Unbothered Network is more than just a content hub, it’s a space where Black women can hopefully see their full selves,” said Jemele Hill. “There’s so much about the lives of Black women that haven’t been fully explored, and so many of our stories have either been dismissed or overlooked. I’m also proud of this network because it not only centers Black women, but it’s also run by Black women. We can’t empower Black women if we’re not positioning them in leadership roles.”

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the incomparable Jemele Hill,” said Courtney Holt, Head of Studios and Video, Spotify. “An acclaimed journalist, storyteller, podcaster, and creative — whose bold and authentic takes on social politics, sports and culture have shined a spotlight on topics that are often overlooked. We can’t wait for her to continue her podcast, and bring new and diverse talent to her network that amplifies and strengthens the voices of this important community.”