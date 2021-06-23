Kodak Black, who recently turned 24, is receiving backlash for his Kobe Bryant-themed birthday party.

The Florida rapper posted a photo on Instagram where he is posing next to a purple and gold helicopter.

He wore a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the late athlete’s name and number displayed on the back. He was also posed between a purple and gold Tesla Model X and a matching-colored helicopter.

“I’m Ouchea 24 a Day I’m Like KOBE #KtB @kobebryant #HappyBirthdayKodak Out Now,” the 24-year-old star captioned his post on Monday, June 21.

It didn’t take long for fans to point out the Kobe-inspired helicopter, especially considering the basketball legend tragically died in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and several others, in January 2020.



