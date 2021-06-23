LeBron James hears all the chatter and channels the energy of his boy Drake on Twitter.

At some point, LeBron was irked by the conversation about his reign in the NBA, that’s when he dug into his “30 for 30 Freestyle” bag.

“Never thought I’d be talkin’ from this perspective

But I’m not really sure what else you expected

When the higher-ups have all come together as a collective

With conspiracies to end my run and send me a message”

He would close the tweet with an owl and crown emoji, signaling himself and Drake.

With conspiracies to end my run and send me a message. 🦉👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2021

Could LeBron have heard this?

NBA Champion Scottie Pippen chimed in on the matter.

“Surpassing LeBron James takes a little bit more than an individual’s effort. LeBron James is a complete team player who understands team and winning. Has K.D. gotten to that level yet? He went home,” Pippen said to Vincent Goodwill. “To say that he’s surpassed LeBron, I think he still has some learning to do in terms of what it takes to will a team to victory. Give Brooklyn a lot of credit. They lost Kyrie, James Harden probably was less than 50 percent. It just wasn’t seeing the same player, but still, it was a heck of a series.”