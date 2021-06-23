More wins for Quality Control artist, Lil Baby honored with ASCAP Songwriter of The Year award.

Last year after he dropped his second album My Turn, Lil Baby’s street success elevated to commercial success. My Turn charted at the top of the Billboards Top 20 Rap Albums. In addition it’s now on the road to being nominated for two Grammy and RIAA certified three times platinum.

With already over 90 Hot 100 entries, every Lil Baby release has the potential to build his case as one of the historical greats, and his new accomplishment will only help solidify that case.

The “Bigger Picture” rapper will be honored as the Songwriter of the year by ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) at the 2021 ‘ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards. Previously, Cardi B won the award in back-to-back years, and before her, Gucci Mane and Quavo tied for it in 2018.

This year, ASCAP is rewarding the founder of 4PF for songs such as “Baby,” “Bigger Picture,” “Emotionally Scarred,” and more. This award only adds to the pile of recent accolades the 26-year-old rapper has received. In 2020, Apple Music named him the 2020’s Artist of the Year. Forbes magazine featured him on the tenth annual 30 under 30 list, and RIAA’ named My Turn the top album for 2020.

In addition to Lil Baby being recognized for his contributions to hip-hop, ASCAP will also present Grammy-winning songwriter-producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz; and producer and DJ D-Nice with the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award. This award is to commemorate the trio’s ability to successfully create Verzuz and Club Quarantine, two virtual events that not only entertain millions but also served as a sense of relief during the pandemic.