Megan The Stallion has been serving looks in pieces from her latest Fashion Nova collaboration. Earlier this month, Meg announced she’s been collaborating with the LA-based brand for a second time. Now the collection is here!

“GOOD MORNINGGGG HOTTIES. Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova is HERE. My second collection is has Thee HOTTEST swimsuits for all shapes and sizes for this mf HOTGIRL SUMMER. Head over to fashionnova.com/megantheestallion @fashionnova” wrote Megan.

The Hot Girl’s latest drop has everything you need to look good this summer. From swimsuits to coverups and sexy dresses, Megan is making sure her hotties are turning heads on their next vacations. Wednesday, the Houston rapper shared pictures of her in one of her designs.

“This set is from My new collection with @fashionnova. Out nowww. go get that.” wrote Megan.

She also posted a video showing her rocking different looks.

“Heavy my swim collection with @fashionnova is out now ! Head to their website to get these looks ( this ass not included )” wrote Megan.

