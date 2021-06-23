According to Louisiana’s NBC affiliate WDSU, McKinley Phipps Jr. aka Rapper Mac was granted parole by the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole yesterday after serving over two decades in prison.

Three members of the board voted unanimously to release the former No Limit rapper immediately, however, his release date is still unknown. He will have served 21 years of a 30 year sentence.

Phipps was arrested in 2000 in St. Tamanny Parish when a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at a club where Mac was performing. In 2016, a security guard who worked at the club confessed on tape that he was the one who pulled the trigger. The guard was never charged.

“Today marks the end of a long fight for justice,” McKinley’s wife, Angelique Phipps said. “Today we are looking towards a brighter future for our family. We are grateful to all of those who have never wavered in their support of Mac’s innocence.”