Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album officially has a release date. The self-titled album is set for July 16.

Just last week, Smoke’s manager Rico Beats hit Instagram and announced the album was nearing completion. “Pop Album 95% loading the f$&k up,” Rico wrote on a photoshopped image of himself, Smoke and Steven Victor.

Back in June Victor confirmed another album was coming by announcing it on Twitter with a bunch of flame emoji. After leading Shoot For The Stars, Aim For the Moon to be one of the best albums of 2020, 50 Cent will likely not have a hand in Pop Smoke’s next posthumous release.

“Steven [Victor] was originally Pop’s manager and the label person he was signed to,” 50 said. “He spoke to me about the new record. I’m not sure if I’ll participate with that record. I just wanted to make sure that his record did what it was supposed to.”

He added, “My interaction with Pop was that he was looking at me like I could tell him the right way to go and everything would work based on what I was saying. It’s unfortunate that it actually happened. It’s like the other side of it — when I’m coming up early on, I’m so connected to the environment that everything in the environment I’m subjected to the same.”