With the Los Angeles Lakers sitting out the rest of the playoffs, guard Alex Caruso had some time on his hands. Unfortunately, that free time led him to an arrest for marijuana possession in Brazos County, Texas.

Arrest records show Caruso was booked on Tuesday for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He bonded out of both charges.

No seriously lmao pic.twitter.com/mU6kkUsD4D — William Hendrix (@SpecificNY) June 23, 2021

During the 2020-21 season, Caruso averaged .4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 21 minutes per game. And now we go to LeBron….

