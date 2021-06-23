Detroit Pistons fans, there is a Cade Cunningham in your future. The Pistons won the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday. The pick is believed to be used to secure the Oklahoma State standout guard.

Following the top spot in the loaded draft going to the Pistons, the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors followed.

“Obviously we get to add another wing player to the restoration process,” said Pistons’ general manager Troy Weaver. But it means that we’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re going to be diligent about it. But it always helps to be able to add the number one pick.”

Meanwhile, on social media, Pistons fans are celebrating the future arrival of Cunningham.

