If you’re planning a hot girl summer then be sure that you invest in a foundation that will help keep your face card looking flawless (The filter on your phone can’t do all the work) Take a look at our top 5 foundation pics to keep the shine away in high humidity, stay put when you jump in the pool and last in the scorching heat.

Go ahead and jump in the pool and splash around on the beach we promise, you won’t regret it.

The light coverage and mattifying effect keeps the shine away.

This lightweight formula is exactly what you need if your wearing a full face in extreme heat it wont cake up and will also give you a I woke up like this finish.

Its like wearing a second skin-Giving you just the right amount of glow you’ll need.

Its matte formula reduces shine and we love the pouch which uses less plastic helping to save the environment.

Bonus Tips:

Always finish your look with a setting spray or powder as this will help your makeup to last all day.

Carry Oil Control blotting papers in your purse or pocket to control shine or sweat throughout the day if you tend to sweat alot or have oily skin.

Use light formulas in the summer if you can so your makeup doesn’t appear to thick or cakey.